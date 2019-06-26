× GRPD investigating city’s 9th shooting since Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating the ninth shooting in the city since last weekend.

The latest happened Wednesday afternoon at Joe Taylor Park on Baxter Street. Police said a man in his 20s was hit in the back and was taken to the hospital, but his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Officers chased a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting away from the scene, but it fled. When the officer located the vehicle again, the suspect ran away.

Police said they chased after the suspect, but weren’t able to take them into custody. Officers did recover the weapon used in the shooting.

Grand Rapids Police Chief David Kiddle said the continued pattern of violence is unacceptable.

“This is a park, a family park, it’s in a residential area,” Kiddle said. “We’ve said it over the last couple days, it’s completely unacceptable.”

Officers have been investigating multiple scenes since late Saturday night, when the cluster of shootings first started.

“Getting very frustrated, some people know what happened here and we really need those people to come forth and tell us what happened so we can take the correct action,” Kiddle said.