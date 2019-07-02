× GRPD makes arrests in 2 shooting investigations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have made arrests in two of their investigations of 10 shootings in the city last week.

Police didn’t specify what cases the suspects are connected to or identify who they are but said most of the cases involve limited information or cooperation.

Investigators are still waiting for lab results to come back but believe several of the shootings are connected.

The violence started June 22 when someone shot at a Liberty Street house after a family argument. The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene. Police didn’t specify if that arrest was one of the two that were announced Tuesday.

Hours after the Liberty Street shooting, police were called to Wealthy Street on a report of someone walking into a crowd and firing two shots before running away.

Shortly after, a 10-year-old girl was shot outside a home at the intersection of Temple and butler Streets.

On June 24, an unoccupied home on Oakdale Street was shot at. Nobody was injured.

The next day, police were called to four separate shootings throughout the city.

The first happened on Jennette Avenue when someone shot into a home. Nobody was hurt. After that shooting, a woman was shot in the arm and leg while sitting in a car on Dickinson Street.

A man was hospitalized later that morning after being shot at a home on Corrinne Street. Two male suspects ran away from the scene after the shooting.

The fourth happened that night when two houses on the southwest side of Grand Rapids were shot at.

The 10th shooting in a week happened June 26 at Joe Taylor Park, where a man in his 20s was shot in the back.

Each of the six people who were shot are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.