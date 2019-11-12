× 14-year-old identified as alleged source of original school threat in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich– After an investigation spanning more than 48 hours, officials in Kalamazoo have identified a suspect in connection to a series of school threats.

Police say a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect from the original threat, which was deemed not credible. However, officials say it led to multiple copycat threats throughout the area.

That teen was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home as the Prosecutor’s Office works to determine what charges may be filed. Police are continuing to investigate and believe more suspects will be identified.

On Sunday night, Loy Norrix announced it would be closed Monday due to threats, which included a social media post, with someone saying they were going to blow the school up on Monday. Kalamazoo Central High School, Hillside Middle School, and Linden Grove Middle School were also threatened and opted to cancel classes for the day.

Parchment High School ended up releasing students early Tuesday, after it received a social media threat which said it was consistent with other recent threats in the area.

In the State of Michigan, the crime of posting a terrorist threat, regardless of the intent or the capability of committing the act, is a felony punishable by imprisonment up to 20 years or a fine of not more than $20,000 or both.

Police are also asking parents to talk with their children about making threats. Officials say joking about a threat or coping one that was posted elsewhere is just as serious as a credible threat.