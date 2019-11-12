× More threats at Kalamazoo schools put officials on high alert

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After officials with Kalamazoo Public Schools were forced to cancel classes on Monday due to online threats, the district says its increasing safety measures at the district Tuesday.

Officials say that’s because more threats were posted Monday night on social media against Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central high schools and Linden Grove Middle School.

All local law enforcement agencies have been diligently investigating each threat with the intent of ensuring the safety of Kalamazoo Public Schools students and employees and of holding those responsible accountable for this disruption.

Neither the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety nor the Kalamazoo Township Police Department feels the threats are credible.

On Tuesday, officials in Portage canceled class after a threat was made.

There will be law enforcement officers on hand Tuesday at Loy Norrix, Kalamazoo Central, and Linden Grove.

Also, bomb-detecting dogs will sweep these buildings.

Campus safety staff and school administrators will be using metal detecting wands as students enter the schools. Additionally, there will be increased police presence across the district.

The district is committed to the safety of its students and will continue to keep the community informed.

Any student found responsible for any part of this matter will face both legal and school consequences.

Parents who choose to keep their children home from school today are asked to please contact the school, and the absence will be excused.