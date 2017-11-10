Ana Carrillo’s autopsy scheduled for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The autopsy for a missing mother from Wyoming was scheduled for Friday, after Wyoming police say they found her remains on Thursday.

Missing since Sept. 3, family of Ana Carrillo say they are now focused on giving her a proper funeral and laying her to rest. Thursday after 2:30 p.m. Wyoming police announced they found Carrillo's remains in an undisclosed location. Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday neighbors near the suspect Andrew Hudson's mother's home say there was a police presence near Three Mile Road NE and Maguire Ave NE.

Neighbors tell FOX 17 one police vehicle was at that intersection, while another neighbor says they saw about five investigators digging in a wooded area nearby. Police countywide would not confirm what was happening at this location Thursday. On Friday there were no signs of police presence there.

Meanwhile, Carrillo's cousin-in-law and family spokesperson, Ruben Martinez, shared a live video on Facebook Friday thanking the community at large for their help in raising awareness and searching for Carrillo while she was missing.

In part Martinez said, "We want to thank everybody. We’re still out there. We’re going to continue to still search: our loved one is found but there are still a lot of loved ones still missing. It’s a lot of loved ones that are still out there and can be found. So our mission is not done." He continued to say he is starting an organization, Better Together.

Wyoming police officials say we can expect to learn new details in this ongoing homicide investigation next week. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 as of Friday, there will be no new charges in this investigation against Hudson or his family members, some of whom already face charges including perjury.