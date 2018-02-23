Flood shelters open in 6 Michigan counties

Posted 7:54 PM, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:03PM, February 23, 2018

MICHIGAN — The Red Cross has opened shelters in six Michigan counties for people displaced by recent flooding.

Shelters were open Friday in Barry, Berrien, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent and St. Joseph counties.

Several communities in West Michigan have seen severe flooding in recent days, including Kalamazoo, Hastings and Niles.

Here is a list of the Red Cross shelters:

  • Barry County Commission on Aging, 320 Woodlawn Ave. in Hastings
  • Berrien Springs Middle School, 1 Sylvester Ave. in Berrien Springs
  • Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing
  • Douglas Community Center, 1000 W. Patterson St. in Kalamazoo
  • Alpine Immanuel Baptist Church, 692 7 Mile Rd. NW in Comstock Park
  • St. Joseph County Commission on Aging, 103 S. Douglas in Three Rivers

