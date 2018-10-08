× Loved ones to pay final respects to Joey Vitale at funeral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family, friends, and the community will say goodbye to a member of a prominent restaurant family during his funeral today.

Visitation for 31-year-old Joey Vitale is Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows in Grand Rapids on Hall Street and his funeral will follow.

Vitale died Thursday morning after being stabbed while on the job Wednesday, while working at Burton Heights Pizza in Grand Rapids.

Police say the suspect charged in his murder, Tony Streets Jr., came into the restaurant and caused a disturbance. Streets is also accused of stabbing Vitale, then trying to rob someone outside the restaurant, and even stealing a third person’s car.

Vitale tried to drive himself to the hospital but crashed, and later died from his injuries.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. A vigil was held for him Friday night.